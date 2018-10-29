Kanter will come off the bench Monday against the Nets, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

Kanter was moved to the bench for Friday's game against the Warriors, and coach David Fizdale will continue that directive Monday, as rookie Mitchell Robinson will get the nod at center. The Knicks appear to be shifting into rebuilding mode even earlier than anticipated this season, and while it's unquestionably in the best long-term interest of the franchise, Kanter's fantasy value will likely take a hit so long as he's mired in a bench role. Kanter has played 19 and 20 minutes, respectively, over his last two games, after playing at least 27 minutes in each of New York's first four contests.