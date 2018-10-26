Knicks' Enes Kanter: Coming off bench Friday
Kanter will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Warriors, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Coach David Fizdale is opting to start the more athletic Mitchell Robinson at center against the Warriors. It's unclear if Kanter will see a significant hit to his minutes, especially if Robinson struggles.
