Knicks' Enes Kanter: Coming off bench Thursday
Kanter will come off the bench Thursday against Milwaukee, Knicks radio voice Ed Cohen reports.
In what seems to be a matchup-based call, coach David Fizdale will start Luke Kornet at center to face off against Milwaukee's center, Brook Lopez. Kanter has come off the bench on 12 occasions this season, and he's averaged 15.0 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in those tilts.
