Knicks' Enes Kanter: Considered doubtful to play Saturday
Kanter (back) is considered doubtful to play Saturday against the Pistons, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
Kanter took a hard fall near the end of Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia, and while X-Rays on his back and wrist both returned negative, the Knicks will likely exercise caution and hold him out of Saturday's contest. If that is, indeed, what happens, Luke Kornet and Isaiah Hicks would both be in line for increased minutes.
