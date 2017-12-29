Knicks' Enes Kanter: Contributes 12 points in defeat

Kanter supplied 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 loss to the Spurs.

Kanter made good use of his modest playing time, posting his eighth double-digit scoring effort in the last nine games in the process. The seven-year veteran has a pair of explosive double-doubles on his December resume, and he was also riding a four-game streak of double-digit rebounds coming into the game. His playing time does tend to fluctuate, however, which can wreak some havoc with the consistency of his overall production. However, despite some modest playing time, Kanter was still averaging a double-double of 13.4 points and 10.5 rebounds across just 25.7 minutes in 13 December contests prior to Thursday's outing.