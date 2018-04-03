Knicks' Enes Kanter: Could miss rest of season
Head coach Jeff Hornacek said Kanter (back) could miss the rest of the season, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Kanter had already been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Magic due to a bruised tailbone, but coach Jeff Hornacek also indicated that the big man could ultimately be held out the rest of the campaign with only five games left on the schedule. The Knicks essentially have nothing to play for at this point with the playoffs well out of reach, so it's not an overly surprising development. Kyle O'Quinn is expected to start in his place moving forward and potentially the rest of the season if Kanter is shut down, while Luke Kornet is slated to see an uptick in run off the bench.
