Knicks' Enes Kanter: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Kanter (back) did not take part in Wednesday's practice, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
In addition to his back soreness, Kanter is reportedly also dealing with spasms. According to coach Jeff Hornacek, "When a guy has spasms it's tough. They're trying to get the soreness out and get rid of the spasms." That's certainly not good news for Kanter, as it was reported earlier in the week that his season is already in jeopardy. His next chance to take the floor comes Friday against the Heat -- a contest that he should tentatively be considered questionable for.
