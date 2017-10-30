Knicks' Enes Kanter: Dominates inside wiith double-double n start

Kanter recorded 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Sunday's 114-95 win over the Cavaliers.

As expected it appears Kanter is slowly separating himself from the rest of the pack as NewYork's starting center. His late arrival to the team shook things up as it was expected hat Willy Hernenagomez and Kyle O'Quinn would share these duties, but O'Quinn only played 12 minutes and Hernangomez was a healthy scratch. Kanter should stay put as the starter even when Joakim Noah (suspension) returns. Kanter and the Knicks head home for a back-to-back Monday against the Nuggets.