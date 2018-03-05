Kanter supplied 14 points (7-10 FG), 16 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes in Sunday's 102-99 loss to the Kings.

Just another double-double for Kanter, who's now accomplished the feat in 13 of his last 14 games. He was able to rack up his impressive numbers in highly efficient fashion Sunday, considering his relatively modest time on the court. The 25-year-old appears set to continue delivering superior scoring and rebounding numbers for the balance of the season as the Knicks attempt to play spoiler against a number of teams.