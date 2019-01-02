Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-double in 20 minutes

Kanter collected 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Kanter had been listed as questionable due to a back injury but was apparently healthy enough to give it a go. He isn't exactly thrilled about his recent demotion to a reserve role, but Kanter is still capable of filling up the stat sheet in fairly limited minutes.