Kanter scored 10 points (5-9 FG) while adding 13 rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes during Monday's 110-92 win over the Bulls.

Kyle O'Quinn saw a few more minutes than Kanter coming off the bench, but it was the 25-year-old starting center who had the better fantasy line. Kanter now has double-doubles in nine of his 14 games since Kristaps Porzingis (knee) was lost for the season, averaging 13.6 points and 11.8 boards over that stretch.