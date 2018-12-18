Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-double in losing effort
Kanter scored 13 points (4-11 FG. 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes during Monday's 128-110 loss to the Suns.
It's his 10th double-double in the last 14 games and 21st of the year. Kanter is on pace to average a double-double for the second straight season, and while he typically doesn't offer much defensive production, he should continue to provide a solid frontcourt presence for a Knicks team anxiously awaiting the return of Kristaps Porzingis (knee).
