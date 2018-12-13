Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-double in loss
Kanter scored 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Cavaliers.
He tied Tim Hardaway Jr. for the team lead in scoring on the night, while the double-double was Kanter's 19th in 29 games. The 26-year-old is posting numbers slightly better than last season's career-best performance, but his role on a rebuilding Knicks roster could diminish as the season progresses if the coaching staff decides to give his minutes to younger players.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Big night in Saturday's loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Limited playing time Thursday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Records double-double Monday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-double streak ends in loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Grabs career-high 26 rebounds•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.