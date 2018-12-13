Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-double in loss

Kanter scored 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Cavaliers.

He tied Tim Hardaway Jr. for the team lead in scoring on the night, while the double-double was Kanter's 19th in 29 games. The 26-year-old is posting numbers slightly better than last season's career-best performance, but his role on a rebuilding Knicks roster could diminish as the season progresses if the coaching staff decides to give his minutes to younger players.