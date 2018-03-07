Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-double in Tuesday's loss
Kanter scored 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists and a block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 111-87 loss to the Trail Blazers.
It's his third straight double-double and 32nd of the season, establishing a new career high in that category for the 25-year-old. Kanter is averaging 15.4 points and 12.2 boards in nine games since Kristaps Porzingis (knee) went down, numbers that are only a slight improvement on his line for the season, and at this point there's no reason to expect a huge spike in his production down the stretch.
