Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-double off bench against Nets
Kanter scored 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-96 win over the Nets.
Playing his second straight game as a reserve, Kanter found more success than he had Friday against the Warriors, posting his fifth double-double of the season. He saw more minutes than rookie Mitchell Robinson, and as long as that remains the case, the veteran center's fantasy value won't suffer a big hit no matter which of them is getting the starting nod.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Coming off bench again Monday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Shifting to second unit•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Extends double-double streak to four games•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Another day, another double-double•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Big double-double in loss to Nets•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...