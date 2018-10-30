Kanter scored 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-96 win over the Nets.

Playing his second straight game as a reserve, Kanter found more success than he had Friday against the Warriors, posting his fifth double-double of the season. He saw more minutes than rookie Mitchell Robinson, and as long as that remains the case, the veteran center's fantasy value won't suffer a big hit no matter which of them is getting the starting nod.