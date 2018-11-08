Kanter scored 17 points (5-7 FG, 7-10 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 112-107 win over the Hawks.

Moving to the second unit hasn't cut into Kanter's production much, mainly because he's as likely as not to see more court time than rookie starter Mitchell Robinson at center. The more senior big man is averaging 14.4 points and 12.3 boards in seven games off the bench with four double-doubles, and unless Robinson begins to show some consistency, Kanter's fantasy value should remain solid.