Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-double streak ends in loss
Kanter finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-91 loss to Philadelphia.
Kanter's run of four straight double-doubles came to an end Wednesday, managing just six rebounds in 26 minutes of playing time. He may have got over the hump had the game not been out of reach early. He didn't play down the stretch in this one and despite the nice scoring, was completely outplayed by Joel Embiid on the defensive end of the floor.
