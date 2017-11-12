Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles again in easy victory
Kanter accumulated 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 FFT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 118-91 victory over the Kings.
Kanter played well again Saturday, en-route to his fifth double-double of the season. He has been a good fit for the Knicks this season, playing an integral part in their surprising early season form. While he won't fill the box-score, he will provide consistent points and rebounds with excellent percentages from both the field and the free-throw line.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Huge double-double Friday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Dominates inside wiith double-double n start•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Yields minutes to bench in victory•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Posts big double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Solid in Thursday's start•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...