Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles again in easy victory

Kanter accumulated 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 FFT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 118-91 victory over the Kings.

Kanter played well again Saturday, en-route to his fifth double-double of the season. He has been a good fit for the Knicks this season, playing an integral part in their surprising early season form. While he won't fill the box-score, he will provide consistent points and rebounds with excellent percentages from both the field and the free-throw line.