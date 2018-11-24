Kanter contributed 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 114-109 win over the Pelicans.

Kanter got the starting nod and had an efficient night from the floor en route to a solid double-double, his second in a row. While his minutes continue to fluctuate mightily, Kanter is a good bet to post double-digit points and rebounds when given the opportunity, while he showcased his ability to block Friday night with a season-high three in the contest.