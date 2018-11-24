Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles Friday
Kanter contributed 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 114-109 win over the Pelicans.
Kanter got the starting nod and had an efficient night from the floor en route to a solid double-double, his second in a row. While his minutes continue to fluctuate mightily, Kanter is a good bet to post double-digit points and rebounds when given the opportunity, while he showcased his ability to block Friday night with a season-high three in the contest.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Modest effort as starter•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Starting Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Notches big double-double•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores 19 points off the bench•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles despite terrible loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Another double-double in loss to Raps•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...