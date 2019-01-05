Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles in bench role

Kanter posted 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in Friday's 119-112 win over the Lakers.

While Kanter ceded the starting center role to Noah Vonleh weeks ago, he's still managing to log respectable stat lines with the second unit. Unfortunately for Kanter and the rest of the team, coach David Fitzdale will change his rotation on a whim, which leaves a number of Knicks without any reliable output. After scoring zero and eight points for two games, he woke up with 16 and 17 point performances in his two most recent contests, and it's been a see-saw result for Kanter all season. While he's a decent source of rebounds, his overall value is compromised by the whims of Fitzdale for the time being.