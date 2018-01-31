Kanter finished with 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 victory over the Nets.

Kanter was probable heading into the game after a lip laceration suffered during practice and he showed no ill-effects during a massive performance. He recorded his second 20-20 game of the season, having his way with the Nets down low. He has been on a bit of a tear lately, scoring in double figures in seven consecutive games while also hauling down the rebounds at a high rate. The Knicks will face the Celtics in a tough encounter Wednesday, with Kanter a chance to see reduced playing time in what could be a small ball matchup.