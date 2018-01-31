Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles in easy victory
Kanter finished with 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 victory over the Nets.
Kanter was probable heading into the game after a lip laceration suffered during practice and he showed no ill-effects during a massive performance. He recorded his second 20-20 game of the season, having his way with the Nets down low. He has been on a bit of a tear lately, scoring in double figures in seven consecutive games while also hauling down the rebounds at a high rate. The Knicks will face the Celtics in a tough encounter Wednesday, with Kanter a chance to see reduced playing time in what could be a small ball matchup.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Leads team in scoring with 20 points on Friday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Near double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores 13 points in 25 minutes•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...