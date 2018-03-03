Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles in Friday's loss
Kanter provided 18 points (9-16 FG), 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Friday's 128-105 loss to the Clippers.
Kanter arguably played the most complete game of all the Knicks, as they essentially fell apart in a forgettable third quarter during which they only scored 18 points and allowed 35. Despite the disappointing team outcome, the night represented a strong bounce-back for Kanter, who'd played just 17 minutes against the Warriors and scored 10 points Monday due to game flow and matchup considerations. Factoring in Friday's effort, he's how posted double-doubles in 11 of the past 13 games, and there doesn't appear to be any indication at this point that he'll be asked to sacrifice minutes during the stretch run of the season.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Sees limited action Monday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores nine points in 23 minutes•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles Thursday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Extends double-double streak Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Another double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Will play Sunday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...