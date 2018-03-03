Kanter provided 18 points (9-16 FG), 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Friday's 128-105 loss to the Clippers.

Kanter arguably played the most complete game of all the Knicks, as they essentially fell apart in a forgettable third quarter during which they only scored 18 points and allowed 35. Despite the disappointing team outcome, the night represented a strong bounce-back for Kanter, who'd played just 17 minutes against the Warriors and scored 10 points Monday due to game flow and matchup considerations. Factoring in Friday's effort, he's how posted double-doubles in 11 of the past 13 games, and there doesn't appear to be any indication at this point that he'll be asked to sacrifice minutes during the stretch run of the season.