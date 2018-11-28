Kanter accumulated 16 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes Tuesday against the Pistons.

Kanter put up his 15th double-double of the season in what is quickly becoming a career-year. He's averaging 15.2 points and 12.0 rebounds per game while dishing out a career-best 2.2 assists per game. Kanter's downside from a fantasy perspective is his lack of defensive contributions, however he makes up for that deficiency with excellent percentages as he's shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 82.9 percent from the line on the season.