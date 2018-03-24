Kanter totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 108-104 loss to Minnesota.

Kanter recorded his third consecutive double-double, while also seeing at least 30 minutes for the second straight game. He has seen his playing time take a small hit over the past few weeks as the Knicks give their younger players some more action. He is still going to put up value in most leagues despite the reduced time and owners need to just temper their expectations somewhat.