Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles in loss
Kanter totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 108-104 loss to Minnesota.
Kanter recorded his third consecutive double-double, while also seeing at least 30 minutes for the second straight game. He has seen his playing time take a small hit over the past few weeks as the Knicks give their younger players some more action. He is still going to put up value in most leagues despite the reduced time and owners need to just temper their expectations somewhat.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Plays 30 minutes in loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-double in limited minutes Monday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles Thursday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Collects 15 rebounds Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Hoping to return for Tuesday's game vs. Mavs•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...