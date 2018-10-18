Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles in season opener
Kanter tallied 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 126-107 victory over Atlanta.
Kanter was at it again Wednesday, compiling a double-double to open the season. Owners should expect more of the same from Kanter who is one of the more reliable sources of rebounding in the league. Any defensive numbers are a bonus and only add to his already solid fantasy game. The Knicks face the Nets on Friday in what should be another favorable matchup. Make sure he is active everywhere.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Will be rested again Friday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Out for rest Monday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Another big double-double in preseason win•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Massive preseason performance against Nets•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Will opt into final year of contract•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Expected to opt out of contract•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...