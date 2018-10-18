Kanter tallied 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 126-107 victory over Atlanta.

Kanter was at it again Wednesday, compiling a double-double to open the season. Owners should expect more of the same from Kanter who is one of the more reliable sources of rebounding in the league. Any defensive numbers are a bonus and only add to his already solid fantasy game. The Knicks face the Nets on Friday in what should be another favorable matchup. Make sure he is active everywhere.