Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss

Kanter generated 12 points (6-12 FG), 16 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in the Knicks' 122-95 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

Kanter's fourth double-double in as many games to open 2019 was one of the bright spots for New York in the blowout loss. The 26-year-old's rebounding total also paced New York on the night, as Kanter continues to put up starter-quality numbers in his bench role. Luke Kornet continues to hold down the starting job at the five for the moment, but the disparity between his and Kanter's production in recent games could eventually lead to a reverting of depth chart slotting if it persists.