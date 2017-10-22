Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles Saturday

Kanter scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds across 24 minutes in Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Pistons.

Although he has not seen the floor for extended minutes in the first two games, Kanter has been extremely productive with the time he does get. He won't contribute much else in the boxscore besides points and rebounds, but as a starter on a depleted Knicks roster, he has the ability to put up consistent double-doubles if he can fend off Kyle O'Quinn for more minutes.