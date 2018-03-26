Kanter finished with 10 points (3-8 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes in Sunday's 101-97 win over the Wizards.

Kanter surely wasn't at his best Sunday night, but eh was still able to collect his fourth-straight double-double. A stat line like Sunday's represents his floor, and with more efficiency and minutes, he could post more points and snatch more boards.

