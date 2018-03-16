Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles Thursday
Kanter collected 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 loss to the 76ers.
Kanter put up his usual stat line Thursday night, albeit in just 24 minutes. His ability to contribute on the offensive glass as well as clean up on the defensive end makes him a consistent threat to post double-doubles.
