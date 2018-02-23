Kanter collected 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes in Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Magic.

Kanter has now double-doubled in the last 10 games we has played in, continuing to be the main focal point in the paint for the Knicks with Kristaps Porzinigis (knee) gone for the year. He will continue to post steady numbers like Thursday night's to finish out the final two months of the season.