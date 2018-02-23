Knicks' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles Thursday
Kanter collected 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes in Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Magic.
Kanter has now double-doubled in the last 10 games we has played in, continuing to be the main focal point in the paint for the Knicks with Kristaps Porzinigis (knee) gone for the year. He will continue to post steady numbers like Thursday night's to finish out the final two months of the season.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Extends double-double streak Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Another double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Will play Sunday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Expects to play Sunday vs. Pacers•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Not playing Sunday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Out Thursday vs. Toronto•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...