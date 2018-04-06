Kanter (back) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Heat.

Kanter has yet to return to practice, but the big man insists he is still trying to play again before the season ends. However, with him not expected to play Friday, Kanter will only have three opportunities remaining on the schedule. In Kanter's absence against Miami, Kyle O'Quinn, who is listed as probable Friday with a strained left hip, will get the start at center once again.