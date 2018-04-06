Knicks' Enes Kanter: Doubtful for Friday
Kanter (back) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Heat.
Kanter has yet to return to practice, but the big man insists he is still trying to play again before the season ends. However, with him not expected to play Friday, Kanter will only have three opportunities remaining on the schedule. In Kanter's absence against Miami, Kyle O'Quinn, who is listed as probable Friday with a strained left hip, will get the start at center once again.
More News
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...