Knicks' Enes Kanter: Doubtful Monday vs. Cleveland
Kanter (back) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Kanter has already missed the Knicks' previous four games with the back issue and seems unlikely to be back for either of the team's matchups with Cleveland this week before the regular season draws to a close. While Kanter has been out the last four contests, Kyle O'Quinn has filled in as the starting center and is averaging 12.5 points (on 51.3 percent shooting from the field), 14.3 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 2.8 assists in 28.3 minutes per contest, making him a worthy activation across all settings.
