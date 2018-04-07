Knicks' Enes Kanter: Doubtful Saturday
Kanter (back) is doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Bucks.
Kanter has missed the previous three games with a sore back, and barring a quick turnaround, looks in line to miss his fourth straight. Kyle O'Quinn and Luke Kornet figure to continue benefiting should the big man ultimately remain sidelined, but expect confirmation on his status closer to tip-off.
