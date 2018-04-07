Kanter (back) is doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Bucks.

Kanter has missed the previous three games with a sore back, and barring a quick turnaround, looks in line to miss his fourth straight. Kyle O'Quinn and Luke Kornet figure to continue benefiting should the big man ultimately remain sidelined, but expect confirmation on his status closer to tip-off.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories