Kanter (back) is considered doubtful to play Tuesday against Orlando, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

A sore lower back continues to ail Kanter, who was held out of Saturday's loss to the Pistons. While a day off Monday could help his condition, the Knicks are preparing to be without Kanter, which would mean increased minutes for Kyle O'Quinn and Luke Kornet, as was the case Saturday.