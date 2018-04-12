Knicks' Enes Kanter: Expected to opt out of contract
Kanter (back) is leaning towards opting out of his $18.6 million player option for the 2018-19 season and becoming a free agent, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Kanter says he wants to remain in New York longterm, which makes his likely decision to opt out of his deal rather curious, seeing as though his market value is expected to drop from the $18.6 million he would be owed in 2018-19 if he opts in. Nevertheless, it looks like Kanter is looking to get a long-term deal done with the Knicks, but the question remains if the rebuilding Knicks are interested in keeping the big man around or not.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....