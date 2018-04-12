Kanter (back) is leaning towards opting out of his $18.6 million player option for the 2018-19 season and becoming a free agent, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Kanter says he wants to remain in New York longterm, which makes his likely decision to opt out of his deal rather curious, seeing as though his market value is expected to drop from the $18.6 million he would be owed in 2018-19 if he opts in. Nevertheless, it looks like Kanter is looking to get a long-term deal done with the Knicks, but the question remains if the rebuilding Knicks are interested in keeping the big man around or not.