Knicks' Enes Kanter: Expected to stick in rotation
Coach David Fizdale said Sunday that he's promised Kanter a spot in the rotation once Mitchell Robinson (ankle) returns to action, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Robinson has been ruled out for Monday's game in Portland and is unlikely to be ready for the second half of the back-to-back set Tuesday against Golden State, so Kanter and starter Luke Kornet should work as the Knicks' centers for at least two more games. Fizdale's comments suggest that Kanter will be locked into his role on the second unit once Robinson is back, so it appears the rookie and Kornet will battle for most of the spare minutes at center left over. There should be room for both Robinson and Kornet to handle meaningful playing time Jan. 17 against the Wizards in London, as Kanter already indicated he wouldn't make the trip overseas due to safety concerns.
