Knicks' Enes Kanter: Expects to play Sunday vs. Pacers
Kanter (mouth) is expected to play after initially being ruled out of Sunday's game, Anthony Rieber of Newsday reports.
Kanter missed Thursday's game against the Raptors after having surgery on his mouth. He should be considered probable to play for the time being. It's unclear if he'll be limited if he returns or if he'll see his typical role on the team. If he plays expect Kyle O'Quinn, who saw extra time in Kanter's absence Thursday, to return to his usual bench role.
