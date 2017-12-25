Knicks' Enes Kanter: Explodes for 31 points in loss

Kanter finished with 31 points (12-21 FG, 7-8 FT), 22 rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Monday's 105-98 loss to the 76ers.

Kanter recorded a huge double-double Monday, recording the first 30-20 Christmas Day game since 1986. He set season-highs in multiple categories, almost leading the Knicks to victory. In a typical Kanter line, he produced no defensive stats but owners will have drafted him with little expectation in this area. He has been a beast playing for his new team and will get a favorable matchup at Chicago on Wednesday.