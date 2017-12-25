Knicks' Enes Kanter: Explodes for 31 points in loss
Kanter finished with 31 points (12-21 FG, 7-8 FT), 22 rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Monday's 105-98 loss to the 76ers.
Kanter recorded a huge double-double Monday, recording the first 30-20 Christmas Day game since 1986. He set season-highs in multiple categories, almost leading the Knicks to victory. In a typical Kanter line, he produced no defensive stats but owners will have drafted him with little expectation in this area. He has been a beast playing for his new team and will get a favorable matchup at Chicago on Wednesday.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores 22 points Friday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Collects double-double Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores 8 points in 18 minutes•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Will play through sore hip Sunday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Scores season-high 22 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...