Kanter tallied 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Monday's 137-128 loss to the Hornets.

Kanter now has double-doubled in five straight contests, as the big man has been nothing short of consistent since Kristaps Porzingis went down with a season-ending injury. Kanter's ability to crash the offensive glass and have enough energy to play physical will help him continue his streak as the season begins to come to a close.