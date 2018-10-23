Knicks' Enes Kanter: Extends double-double streak to four games
Kanter scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 124-113 loss to the Bucks.
That's now four straight double-doubles to begin the season for Kanter, and his streak could continue for a while yet given that the Knicks don't have anyone else who can pound the glass for them, and few other options on offense aside from Tim Hardaway, until Kristaps Porzingis (knee) gets healthy.
