Play

Kanter scored 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, five assists and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the Wizards.

He's now posted a double-double in nine straight appearances, averaging 17.9 points, 14.6 boards and 2.3 assists over that stretch. Kanter should continue to see a big role after the All-Star break with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for the year, but his personal success hasn't translated into wins for the Knicks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories