Kanter scored 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, five assists and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to the Wizards.

He's now posted a double-double in nine straight appearances, averaging 17.9 points, 14.6 boards and 2.3 assists over that stretch. Kanter should continue to see a big role after the All-Star break with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for the year, but his personal success hasn't translated into wins for the Knicks.