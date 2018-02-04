Knicks' Enes Kanter: Grabs 12 rebounds Sunday
Kanter totaled 10 points (5-10 FG), 12 rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in Sunday's 99-96 loss to the Hawks.
Kanter notched his fifth-straight double-double Sunday, although Sunday's line was much worse than the prior four. He struggled offensively and didn't get to the charity stripe at all during the game. Regardless, on a Knicks team that doesn't have a whole lot besides Kristaps Porzinigs, Kanter will get his looks, and almost certainly collect his rebounds on a nightly basis.
