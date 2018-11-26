Kanter contributed 21 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 26 rebounds, and three assists in 41 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 win over the Grizzlies.

Kanter finished with a career high in rebounds while delivering his 14th double-double through 21 appearances this season. This was also Kanter's second 20-20 game of the campaign, and the second time he has earned 40-plus minutes this season as well. While his minutes have been all over the place from game to game, Kanter remains a nightly double-double threat.