Knicks' Enes Kanter: Hopes to play Wednesday

Kanter (back) will practice Tuesday in hopes of playing Wednesday against Miami, Ian Begley of ESPN New York reports.

Kanter has missed the last three games while battling back spasms, but the big man will make every effort to return to action Wednesday as the Knicks look to end a three-game skid. Kyle O'Quinn has been starting in Kanter's place, and he'd likely move back to the bench in the event that Kanter is cleared.