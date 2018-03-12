Knicks' Enes Kanter: Hoping to return for Tuesday's game vs. Mavs
Kanter (back) hopes to play Tuesday against Dallas, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Kanter was a late scratch from Sunday's loss to the Raptors due to a back issue, but he went through parts of practice Monday, and the Knicks hope to have him back in the lineup Tuesday night. With both Kanter and Lance Thomas (finger) out Sunday, Luke Kornet (34 minutes), Michael Beasley (30 minutes) and Kyle O'Quinn (22 minutes) took on larger workloads up front.
