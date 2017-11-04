Knicks' Enes Kanter: Huge double-double Friday

Kanter collected 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes during Saturday's 120-107 victory over the Suns.

Kanter recorded his fourth double-double of the team's first eight games Friday. That's not too surprising, however, as he managed to rack up 18 double-doubles in 72 games last season while seeing just 21.3 minutes per game. Fantasy owners who may have been worried his new destination would hinder his production seemingly have little to be concerned about at this point.