Knicks' Enes Kanter: Leads team in scoring with 20 points on Friday
Kanter produced 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot in 29 minutes during Friday's 107-85 win over the Suns.
Kanter recorded his 20th double-double of the season on Friday and has been outperforming frontcourt teammate Kristaps Porzingiis fairly consistently in recent weeks. The most notable event of the game for Kanter was his shoving match with Devin Booker in the third quarter, which led to Booker's ejection. The Knicks were a decent 3-4 on this extended road trip, and Kanter will have a weekend off before facing the Nets next Tuesday.
