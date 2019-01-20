Knicks' Enes Kanter: Lifted from injury report
Kanter (personal/illness) doesn't appear on the Knicks' injury report in advance of Monday's game against the Thunder.
Kanter has been unavailable for the Knicks' last three games. On the first two occasions, Kanter was sidelined with an illness, while his most recent absence came in Thursday's loss to the Wizards, when he was unable to secure a visa that would allow him to travel to London for the game. With the Knicks having returned stateside, Kanter will be good to go for the start of the team's two-game homestand. He'll likely fill his usual role on the second unit, though he could notice a drop in the 25.3 minutes per game he's been averaging thus far in January now that fellow center Mitchell Robinson (groin/ankle) is back in the fold after a lengthy absence.
