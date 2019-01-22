Knicks' Enes Kanter: Likely back in starting five
Kanter is expected to move back into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Kanter has come off the bench since Christmas, but with the news that Luke Kornet (ankle) will miss several weeks, Kanter is the top candidate to return to the starting five, with rookie Mitchell Robinson serving as the backup. Coach David Fizdale has limited Kanter to minutes in the mid-20s on most nights, but Kanter has still proven to be a valuable points/rebounds producer, even in fairly limited action.
