Knicks' Enes Kanter: Limited playing time Thursday
Kanter had 14 points (7-12 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 128-100 loss to Boston.
Kanter saw just 23 minutes of action Thursday, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. While the numbers are still solid, the playing time has dropped of late. He has now played four straight games of 27 minutes or less. The Knicks are just not that good and it appears that Kanter is going to sit late in blowouts, which could be more often than not.
